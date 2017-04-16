What’s Happening for April 16

Sunday
Olympia Eagles annual Easter Egg Hunt: Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive. Starts at 2 p.m. sharp. Be at least a half-hour early to find your child’s age group. Special-needs egg hunt will starts at noon. To volunteer, contact the Olympia Eagles at 360-357-3722.
Tuesday
Children’s literature for adult readers: University of Washington lecturer Anu Taranath will invite her audience to revisit children’s books in search of universal wisdom, 6-7:30 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market Street. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Hoarding: The Hidden Obstacle: Clutterbusters is a member of the Olympia Senior Action Network and has worked with folks struggling with hoarding behaviors.12:30 p.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Wage inequality: Workshop titled “Conquer the Financial Consequences of Gender Pay Inequality” is sponsored by the Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW at Capitol Way. Free. 360-438-0232.
Thursday
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
