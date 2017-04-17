What’s Happening for April 17

Tuesday
Children’s literature for adult readers: University of Washington lecturer Anu Taranath will invite her audience to revisit children’s books in search of universal wisdom, 6-7:30 p.m., Tumwater Regional Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., Tumwater. Information: 360-943-7790 or visit TRL.org.
Hoarding: The Hidden Obstacle: Clutterbusters is a member of the Olympia Senior Action Network and has worked with folks struggling with hoarding behaviors. 12:30 p.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE., Lacey. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Conquer the Financial Consequences of Gender Pay Inequality: Workshop sponsored by the Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW, Olympia. Free. 360-438-0232.
Thursday
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Iran: Reform or Retrenchment? Understanding the Politics of Iranian Authoritarianism and the Prospects for Change,” features speaker Patrick O’Neil, professor of politics and government, University of Puget Sound. 7:30 p.m., Thurston Economic Development Council/SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
Art Needs Space forum: Discussion about affordable space for artists with Olympia Artspace Alliance, 7-8:30 p.m., Washington Center Black Box, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Free. Refreshment bar will be open. Information: olympiaArtspace.org
Friday
Shelton Girls Night Out: Downtown stores will be open 4-7 p.m. Swag bags benefit Adopt-a-Pet dog shelter.
Saturday
Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet and Reunion: Noon-2 p.m., Pacific Lutheran University, in the Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Registration required at phc.kintera.org/eaglebanquet2017.
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
