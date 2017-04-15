What’s Happening for April 15

Saturday
Big garage sale: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, but must be accompanied by an adult. Early bird shoppers, 8 a.m., $5 admission. 360-740-2655, bit.ly/1v7v9n7.
National American Sign Language Day Celebration: The 200th anniversary of ASL will be marked. There will be ASL art, ASL storytelling, a coffee seminar and tasting, and social time. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sylvester Park, Olympia.
No Discover Pass needed: Celebrate spring and Earth Day with two free days at state parks, Saturday and April 22. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for a day visit by vehicle. An annual pass costs $30, and a daily pass costs $10. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations. Day access included in the overnight fee. DiscoverPass.wa.gov.
O Bee Credit Union Egg Dash: Kids ages 2-10 can dash for candy and prizes hidden in 17,000 plastic eggs. Ages 2-3 and those needing special assistance, 11 a.m.; ages 4-5, 6-7 and 8-10 follow. Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road. SE, Lacey. 360-943-9937, mixx96.com.
Community Easter Egg Dash: There will be a 4 and younger group, an ages 5 to first-grade group, and a second- and third-grade group. Bikes are grand prizes in each group. 10:30 a.m. Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 9th Ave. SW, Olympia. 360-357-3739.
Tumwater’s Easter Egg Dash: Starts at 11 a.m. for ages 3 and younger, 4-6 at 11:15 a.m., 7-10 at 11:30 a.m. at Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Road SW. Information Tumwater Parks and Recreation: 360-754-4160 or ci.tumwater.wa.us.
Sunday
Olympia Eagles annual Easter Egg Hunt: Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive. Starts at 2 p.m. sharp. Be at least a half-hour early to find your child’s age group. Special-needs egg hunt starts at noon. To volunteer, contact the Olympia Eagles at 360-357-3722.
Tuesday
Children’s literature for adult readers: University of Washington lecturer Anu Taranath invites her audience to revisit children’s books in search of universal wisdom, 6-7:30 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market Street. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Hoarding: The Hidden Obstacle: Clutterbusters is a member of the Olympia Senior Action Network and has worked with folks struggling with hoarding behaviors. 12:30 p.m., Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Conquer the Financial Consequences of Gender Pay Inequality: Workshop sponsored by the Olympia branch of the American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SW at Capitol Way. Free. 360-438-0232.
Thursday
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Comments