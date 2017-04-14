Arbor Day Tree Planting at the Washington State Capitol

Governor Jay Inslee and students from the Capitol Campus Day Care Center celebrate National and State Arbor Days with a ceremonial "planting" of a red oak tree outside the Temple of Justice in Olympia.
Zoo's new Sumatran tiger struts his stuff

Mohan, a male Sumatran tiger, was brought to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma for the purposes of making little baby tigers. He made his public debut Thursday at the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary.

Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees

More than 20 people shared their thoughts on Thurston County's controversial $10 septic fees during an hour-long public hearing on April 11, 2017. The three-member Board of Health voted to repeal the fee immediately after the hearing.

