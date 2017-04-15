Local

April 15, 2017 12:03 PM

Roy woman dies after being struck by SUV in McKenna

By Craig Sailor

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening in McKenna.

Dianne L. Cox, 62, of Roy died after being struck by a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 63-year-old Seattle woman, the Washington State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said the Pathfinder was southbound on state Route 507 just south of state Route 702 when Cox was crossing from the west side of 507 to the east side.

The Nissan struck Cox in the southbound lane at approximately 8:47 p.m.

507 is known as the Spanaway McKenna Highway and 702 as 352nd Street South.

An investigation is ongoing.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

