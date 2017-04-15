Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return
Retired state worker Phil Miller who lives in Thurston County, Wash., participated in Tax March Olympia on April 15, 2017. He says he'll continue the protest by not paying federal taxes he owes until President Trump releases his 2016 tax return.
Lisa Pembertonlpemberton@theolympian
More Videos
1:40
Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return
2:48
Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally
0:04
Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school
1:56
Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation
3:09
Arbor Day Tree Planting at the Washington State Capitol
1:25
Zoo's new Sumatran tiger struts his stuff
3:42
U.S. Ambassador to Togo tours Alaffia company in Tumwater
3:45
Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees
1:30
Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say
Hundreds of people took to the Capitol Campus and Olympia streets Saturday for the Tax March Olympia event, calling for the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns and other transparencies from the administration.