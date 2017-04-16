Local

April 16, 2017 10:18 AM

Crash on Marvin Road closes westbound lanes for more than 2 hours

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A crash on Marvin Road, which sent one driver to a local hospital, closed the westbound lanes at Third Avenue Southeast for more than two hours on Saturday, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old Olympia man was eastbound on Marvin Road in a Toyota 4Runner when he apparently crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2015 Acura MDX. He also apparently crashed into a retaining wall and finally came to rest on a sidewalk. He was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The 38-year-old Olympia woman driving the Acura also was injured, but was not taken to a local hospital, according to the report.

The crash, which is under investigation, closed the westbound lanes for two-and-a-half hours.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team

Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team 2:04

Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team
Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return 1:40

Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return
Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally 2:48

Activists call for President Trump's tax returns at Olympia rally

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos