Crash on Marvin Road closes westbound lanes for more than 2 hours

A crash on Marvin Road, which sent one driver to a local hospital, closed the westbound lanes at Third Avenue Southeast for more than two hours on Saturday, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
About 5 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old Olympia man was eastbound on Marvin Road in a Toyota 4Runner when he apparently crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2015 Acura MDX. He also apparently crashed into a retaining wall and finally came to rest on a sidewalk. He was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The 38-year-old Olympia woman driving the Acura also was injured, but was not taken to a local hospital, according to the report.
The crash, which is under investigation, closed the westbound lanes for two-and-a-half hours.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments