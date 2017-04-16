2-car crash in Grays Harbor County sends 6 to local hospital

A 56-year-old Yelm woman, who allegedly failed to yield to traffic during a left-hand turn, triggered a two-car crash that injured six people, including a boy from Yelm and a woman from Lacey, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
All six were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, the Yelm woman was turning left onto Monte Brady Road from US 12 in a Toyota Prius when she crashed into an eastbound Acura Integra.
The Yelm woman and her three passengers — a 15-year-old Yelm boy, a 20-year-old Lacey woman and a 19-year-old Montesano man — were injured.
The 21-year-old man driving the eastbound Acura and his 20-year-old female passenger also were injured. Both are from Aberdeen.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
