April 16, 2017 1:13 PM

Olympia woman flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after serious head-on crash in Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

An Olympia woman, thought to be in her 20s, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a serious head-on crash in Thurston County, law enforcement and fire officials said Sunday.

The impact tore the woman’s car in half. A couple in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, said Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Claridge, who was at the scene Sunday.

All were thought to be from Olympia, he said.

About 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the woman was southbound on Johnson Point Road at Hawks Prairie Road Northeast, while the couple was northbound. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash. The incident is under investigation, Claridge said.

After the crash, the woman was taken to South Bay Elementary to meet a helicopter that had left Boeing Field, said South Bay Fire District 8 Battalion Chief Walker Armstrong.

