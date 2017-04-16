Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning

An Olympia woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a serious head-on crash in at the intersection of Johnson Point Rd. N.E. and Hawks Prairie Rd N.E. law enforcement and fire officials said Sunday. The impact tore the woman’s car in half.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

