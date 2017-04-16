Eleven apply to fill vacant seat on Lacey City Council

Eleven people have applied to fill the vacant seat on Lacey City Council after former councilman Jeff Gadman was appointed Thurston County Treasurer.
The applicants will be interviewed individually by Lacey City Council from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday in the community room at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. The council is expected to pick a candidate for appointment at the end of the meeting.
The applicants are Robert Motzer, Army veteran; Brady Olson, North Thurston High School social studies teacher; Kevin Hochhalter, local attorney; Ken Balsley, blogger and podcaster; Rachel Young, business owner, Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes; Carolyn Cox, Lacey planning commission member; Carolyn St. Claire, former teacher and social worker; Richard Bokofsky, insurance broker; Mark Morgan, Lacey planning commission member; Sean Smith, Army veteran; and Rick Nelsen, business owner, Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
Of those who have applied, several also have officially filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission to run for a seat on the council. They are Motzer, Balsley and Bokofsky. Madeline Goodwin also has filed to run for a seat on the council, but she did not apply for the vacancy because she has not met the city’s residency requirement. She will have met that requirement by the time of the fall election.
Lacey City Council incumbents Andy Ryder and Michael Steadman also have filed to defend their seats, according to PDC data.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments