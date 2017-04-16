Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt
The Olympia Eagles Aerie 21 hosted its 2017 Easter egg hunt April 16 at Priest Point Park. With multiple age group hunts, Eagles' volunteers distributed over 20,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and prize tokens for the hunt.
Steve Bloomsbloom@theolympian.com
