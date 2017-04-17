Local

April 17, 2017 5:00 AM

In case you missed it...

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A man who attempted to grab a girl in Olympia was last week’s most read story.

1. Police: Man grabbed girl in Olympia woods: A man attempted to kidnap a young girl Sunday afternoon in Olympia who was bicycling with a friend, according to police.

3. 1 person dies in mobile home fire early Sunday: A woman died in the fire.

5. Passengers ‘shaky and disgusted’ as United forces screaming doctor off plane: The video seen ‘round the world last week.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

