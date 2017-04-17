Local

April 17, 2017 9:20 AM

Heater sparks fire in unoccupied Lacey house on Arbor Drive SE

By Andy Hobbs

ahobbs@theolympian.com

Crews from Lacey Fire District 3 extinguished a fire around 1 a.m. Monday in an unoccupied house in the 3600 block of Arbor Drive SE near Long Lake.

The fire was caused by a heater that was running in the garage and was located “too close to combustibles,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Fox. The homeowner had been painting the two-story house’s interior and had removed all of the doors inside, which allowed the fire to spread easily and rapidly, Fox said.

The fire’s cause is considered accidental and the house is now uninhabitable, Fox said.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt 1:03

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt
Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning 1:03

Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning
Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team 2:04

Olympia girl and dog Spitfire form world-class diving team

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos