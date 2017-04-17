Heater sparks fire in unoccupied Lacey house on Arbor Drive SE

Crews from Lacey Fire District 3 extinguished a fire around 1 a.m. Monday in an unoccupied house in the 3600 block of Arbor Drive SE near Long Lake.
The fire was caused by a heater that was running in the garage and was located “too close to combustibles,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Fox. The homeowner had been painting the two-story house’s interior and had removed all of the doors inside, which allowed the fire to spread easily and rapidly, Fox said.
The fire’s cause is considered accidental and the house is now uninhabitable, Fox said.
Comments