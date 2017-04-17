Identities of deceased in 3 Thurston County cases released Monday

The identities of a woman who died in a Tumwater mobile home fire, the skeletal remains of a man found in northeast Lacey, and a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide were released by the Thurston County Coroner on Monday.
The woman who died in the mobile home fire was Lorene Bernhardt, 87. Smoke inhalation was the cause of death, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. April 9 on Kirsop Extension Road. Bernhardt’s body was found in the living room.
The skeletal remains, which were found in February in the 9500 block of 39th Loop Northeast in Lacey, belong to Jerry Anderson, 74, who was reported missing in August 2015, Warnock said. A cause of death still hasn’t been determined, he said.
People searching for shed deer antlers found Anderson’s remains after they came across a medical implant device, Warnock said.
The Lacey couple, who died as a result of murder-suicide, were Robert Anderson, 85, and Shirlene Anderson, 82.
Detectives believe that the elderly man shot his wife before shooting himself. A family member entered their home on the 9000 block of 37th Court Southeast, east of Lacey, at about noon April 10 and found the man and woman dead. The family member had gone to check on the couple after they couldn’t be reached by phone.
Family members reported that the woman had a “significant medical history,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives aren’t seeking any suspects related to the incident.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments