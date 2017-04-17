Senate resolution honors Fraternal Order of Eagles

The Olympia Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 21 joined fellow members from chapters across the state Monday at the state Senate chambers for a resolution honoring the organization’s charitable and cultural contributions.
Resolution 8633 was presented by Sen. Phil Fortunato (R-District 31), himself an Eagle at the Buckley chapter in Pierce County. Fortunato noted the nationwide organization’s philanthropic impact through donations of $25 million for diabetes research at the University of Iowa, for example, along with $1 million to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.
The Eagles are also credited with helping to start the tradition of Mother’s Day in the United States.
Stacey Arnold, president of the Olympia chapter, said the recognition by the state government is an honor for an organization that strives to make the community a better place.
“It’s not just my club, it’s my family,” she said. “Who doesn’t want to be honored by the government in a positive fashion?”
Founded in 1899, the Olympia chapter has about 500 members, Arnold said, and has been a cornerstone for local charities over the years. The headquarters at Fourth Avenue and Plum Street often serves as a local music venue. One of the chapter’s signature events is the annual Easter egg hunt at Priest Point Park.
The Olympia Eagles are hosting a membership drive and open house from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the headquarters at Fourth and Plum. Live music will run in the ballroom from 1-6 p.m., while the Luna Melt Funk Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. in the clubroom. Anyone is welcome to attend and tour the headquarters. To learn more, visit facebook.com/eagles.olympia.
