Local

April 18, 2017 10:54 AM

Learn about violin making from the masters

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

R.L. Ray Violins in Olympia is hosting a series of free lectures this month that will give community members a chance to learn from acclaimed instrument makers from around the world.

The “Meet the Makers 2017 Exhibition” is set for April 20-30 and will include special events each day, lectures, and a display of rare antique instruments and bows from Italy, France and Germany, as well as new violins, cellos, violas and bows. The shop is at 925 State Ave., Olympia.

Here’s the lineup of demonstrations:

▪ Bow making, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, featuring Jon Hanson, co-owner and shop manager of R.L. Ray Violins.

▪ Cutting violin sound holes, 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, featuring ErXiao Wang of Beijing, China.

▪ Shaping the bow head, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, with Robert Ray, co-owner of R.L. Ray Violins.

▪ Carving a scroll, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, with J. Michael Fischer of Los Angeles, Calif.

For more information, go to rlrayviolinshop.com or call 360-570-1085.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt 1:03

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt
Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning 1:03

Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning
Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return 1:40

Olympia-area man says he won't pay tax bill until he sees Trump's tax return

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos