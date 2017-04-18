Learn about violin making from the masters

R.L. Ray Violins in Olympia is hosting a series of free lectures this month that will give community members a chance to learn from acclaimed instrument makers from around the world.
The “Meet the Makers 2017 Exhibition” is set for April 20-30 and will include special events each day, lectures, and a display of rare antique instruments and bows from Italy, France and Germany, as well as new violins, cellos, violas and bows. The shop is at 925 State Ave., Olympia.
Here’s the lineup of demonstrations:
▪ Bow making, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, featuring Jon Hanson, co-owner and shop manager of R.L. Ray Violins.
▪ Cutting violin sound holes, 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, featuring ErXiao Wang of Beijing, China.
▪ Shaping the bow head, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, with Robert Ray, co-owner of R.L. Ray Violins.
▪ Carving a scroll, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, with J. Michael Fischer of Los Angeles, Calif.
For more information, go to rlrayviolinshop.com or call 360-570-1085.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
