Olympia woman booked after fleeing sheriff’s deputies and ramming vehicle

An Olympia woman was arrested Tuesday night on a number of potential charges after she fled sheriff’s deputies and rammed one of their vehicles, a spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 32-year-old woman, thought to be from Olympia, was arrested on suspicion for the following charges: criminal impersonation, alluding, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and she had an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant and a felony bench warrant.
About 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies stopped her vehicle on Martin Way East because she allegedly had expired tags. She also allegedly gave a deputy a false name, then fled, driving north on Interstate 5, with deputies in pursuit. She exited the freeway in Pierce County at Gravelly Lake, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
The woman’s vehicle, a 1999 Honda Accord, eventually was stopped by gates leading to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. That’s when deputies blocked her in and she allegedly rammed one of the vehicles, Carter said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments