April 19, 2017 9:11 AM

Olympia woman remains in critical condition after serious head-on crash on Sunday

By Rolf Boone

A 20-year-old Olympia woman who was involved in a serious head-on crash on Sunday morning, remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a nursing supervisor said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Johnson Point Road Northeast and Hawks Prairie Road Northeast in Olympia. The impact of the crash tore her vehicle in half.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by an Olympia couple in their 70s, Sgt. Carla Carter said Wednesday. They suffered minor injuries and were set to be released from Providence St. Peter Hospital Sunday night, she said.

The Olympian has requested the police report of this incident.

