April 19, 2017 10:15 AM

State wants to halt ‘trail cutters’ on Heritage Park ‘switchback trail’

By Rolf Boone

The state has a plan to prevent those from taking shortcuts on the Heritage Park Hillside Trail, also known in Olympia as the “switchback trail.”

And that plan, which will close the trail for two days next week, should prevent “trail cutters” and improve erosion control. Years of not following the existing trail has killed vegetation and increased soil erosion, according to the state Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the property.

The trail will be closed April 25-26 so that Enterprise Services can add signs, cable strand fencing, piles of tree and shrub branches to block shortcut areas and install boulders and thorny plants at corners.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

