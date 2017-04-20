What’s Happening for April 20

Thursday
Historic Sites of Thurston County: Dave Shipley will talk about the western county. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House. 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Iran: Reform or Retrenchment? Understanding the Politics of Iranian Authoritarianism and the Prospects for Change,” by speaker Patrick O’Neil, professor of politics and government, University of Puget Sound. 7:30 p.m., Thurston Economic Development Council/SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. 360-866-1652.
Art Needs Space forum: Discussion about affordable space for artists with Olympia Artspace Alliance, 7-8:30 p.m., The Washington Center Black Box, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Free. Refreshment bar will be open. olympiaArtspace.org.
PBS documentary screening: Watch Parts 2 and 3 of the PBS documentary “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross,” 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free.
Author spotlight: Samn Snoek-Brown and Alex Clayton read from their latest works, 5:30-7 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or www.TRL.org
Toastmasters open house: The Tumwater-based Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club will host an open house from noon-1 p.m.. at the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater (next door to Labor and Industries). Information: Carolyn.Cox@doh.wa.gov or 360-236-3162.
Telephone town hall with 22nd district legislators: State Sen. Sam Hunt, State Rep. Laurie Dolan and State Rep. Beth Doglio, 6-8 p.m. by calling 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116279. Information: Andy McVicar, 360-786-7215 or andrew.mcvicar@leg.wa.gov or Aaron Sherman, 360-786-7853 or aaron.sherman@leg.wa.gov
Friday
Shelton Girls Night Out: Downtown stores will be open 4-7 p.m. Swag bags benefit Adopt-a-Pet dog shelter.
Saturday
Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet and Reunion: Noon-2 p.m., Pacific Lutheran University’s Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Registration required at tinyurl.com/n3oumkl.
Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia annual Trillium Trek: Meet at 1 p.m. at the kitchen area on the beach at Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road, Montesano. Well-behaved pets are welcome on a short leash. This is a free day at all state parks, so a Discover Pass is not needed. 360-789-9953 or 360-249-3621.
ODA spring downtown cleanup: Check-in is at the back of the Olympia Press Building, 115 State Ave. NE (behind McMenamins Spar Café, access off Capitol Way). Register at 360-357-8948 or Darlene@downtownolympia.org by Wednesday. tinyurl.com/lt6ed9j and tinyurl.com/n58re4u.
April 28
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
