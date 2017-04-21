Local

April 21, 2017 5:22 AM

What’s Happening for April 21

Staff report

Friday

Shelton Girls Night Out: Downtown stores will be open 4-7 p.m. Swag bags benefit Adopt-a-Pet dog shelter.

Saturday

Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet & Reunion: Noon-2 p.m., Pacific Lutheran University’s Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Registration opens and Eagle Scout photos will begin at 11 a.m. Registration required at tinyurl.com/n3oumkl.

Friends of Schafer & Lake Sylvia annual Trillium Trek: Meet at 1 p.m. at the kitchen area on the beach at Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road, Montesano. Well-behaved pets are welcome on a short leash. This is a free day at all state parks, so a Discover Pass is not needed. 360-789-9953 or 360-249-3621.

ODA spring downtown cleanup: Check-in is at the back of the Olympia Press Building, 115 State Ave. NE (behind McMenamins Spar Café, access off Capitol Way). Register at 360-357-8948 or Darlene@downtownolympia.org by Wednesday. tinyurl.com/lt6ed9j and tinyurl.com/n58re4u.

Tuesday and April 29

Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 2-5 p.m., Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 29. Public sails 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. April 29. Tickets for public sails are $65/adults and $35/youth (younger than 18). Information and tickets: www.soundexp.org or 360-379-0438 x1.

Thursday

Midnight in Broad Daylight: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, speaks 7-9 p.m., Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Prior to the evening lecture, there will be a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library from 2-3 p.m., 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.

April 28

Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of the Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/Luminary.php.

April 29

Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.

