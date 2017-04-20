Local

State to honor Washingtonians who served in WWI

By Amelia Dickson

Washington state will honor the more than 1,000 Washingtonians who lost their lives in World War I in an April 25 ceremony at the Capitol.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the United States entering the war.

The program will take place in the Columbia Room in the Capitol Dome, and a wreath laying will take place at the Winged Victory monument on the capitol grounds. Doors to the Columbia Room will open at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors are invited to view WWI displays and sample “hot water gingerbread,” a treat baked using a “Sweets without Sugar” recipe published by the United States Food Administration’s Bureau of Conservation in 1918.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. with speeches from local historians, lawmakers and Lopez Island Middle School.

To learn more about Washington’s role in WWI, visit the “World War I: Soldiers Remembered” website, powered by the Secretary of State’s office. The website includes a special collection from the Spokane Public Library. It also includes maps and photos.

