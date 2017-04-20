Local

April 20, 2017 12:09 PM

If clouds part, Thurston County residents could see meteors

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

If the rain clouds part this weekend, Thurston County residents may get a glimpse of a meteor shower that has been ramping up over the past week.

The International Meteor Organization reports that showers in the Lyrids began April 18, and will continue through April 25. The peak night will be Saturday — but that might not work out for local viewers.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain Saturday night.

Friday night will be a better bet for stargazers. The National Weather Service predicts that Thurston County skies will be partially cloudy.

Viewers should look toward Hercules, as meteors will originate there, according to the International Meteor Organization.

To view a simulation of the shower, visit meteorshowers.org.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State workers stage walkout for better contract

State workers stage walkout for better contract 2:05

State workers stage walkout for better contract
Olympia schools earn state awards 2:24

Olympia schools earn state awards
Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt 1:03

Sunshine and 20,000 eggs draw thousands to Eagles egg hunt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos