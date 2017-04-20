If clouds part, Thurston County residents could see meteors

If the rain clouds part this weekend, Thurston County residents may get a glimpse of a meteor shower that has been ramping up over the past week.
The International Meteor Organization reports that showers in the Lyrids began April 18, and will continue through April 25. The peak night will be Saturday — but that might not work out for local viewers.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain Saturday night.
Friday night will be a better bet for stargazers. The National Weather Service predicts that Thurston County skies will be partially cloudy.
Viewers should look toward Hercules, as meteors will originate there, according to the International Meteor Organization.
To view a simulation of the shower, visit meteorshowers.org.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
