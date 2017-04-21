Number of candidates in Lacey City Council race grows to 6

The number of Lacey residents seeking a seat on the council has grown to six, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data.
Entering the race are Kevin Hochhalter, a local appellate attorney, and Rick Nelsen, co-owner of Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar. They join Ken Balsley, Richard Bokofsky, Madeline Goodwin and Robert Motzer. All of them, with the exception of Goodwin, also applied to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Gadman, who was appointed Thurston County Treasurer.
The appointment ultimately went to Rachel Young, owner of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes, who also says she will run for the seat.
Balsley, Bokofsky, Hochhalter, Nelsen and Motzer, according to the PDC, haven’t decided which council seat they will seek, while Goodwin has filed to run for the seat held by longtime councilman Virgil Clarkson. Clarkson has decided not to run for re-election.
Mayor Andy Ryder, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt and Councilman Michael Steadman also have filed to defend their seats on the council.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
