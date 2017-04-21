Earth Day opportunities abound in Thurston County

Thurston County residents hoping to cerebrate Mother Earth will have several opportunities on Saturday.
The City of Lacey will celebrate Earth Day by pulling invasive plants in the wooded area of Wonderwood Park. Pre-registration by noon Friday is encouraged. Families are welcome. To learn more and register here.
In Olympia, help the Olympia Park Stewardship Team and the PARC Foundation restore natural habitat in Priest Point Park. Volunteers should meet at the park’s shelter four. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with tools and refreshments provided. To learn more or register, call 360-753-8380 or visit the website.
Tumwater volunteers will work with the PARC Foundation to remove invasive plants from Tumwater Historical Park. Tools and light refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the website.
The March For Science, which will take place at the state Capitol, will include speakers specializing in climate change and other topics. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on the Capitol steps. The event’s website can be found here.
