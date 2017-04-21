Calling all young artists! Pet parade needs you.

Olympia’s Pet Parade needs original artwork for the 88th annual event. This year’s theme is “Beauties & Beasts.”
The extravaganza featuring animals of all sorts will hit the downtown Olympia streets on Saturday, August 19. Entries to the art contest my be submitted by kids aged 5 to 18, and will be accepted May 1 through 15 at theolympian.com/contests.
The contest winner will receive a $50 gift cars, and their artwork will be features on promotional materials, t-shirts and the cover of The Olympian’s Pet Parade special section. The winner will be determined by votes from The Olympian’s readers.
Voting on the entries will take place online May 16 through 31.
Last year, more than 800 contestants showed up: dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, chickens and a pig. The theme was “Pets in Space,” and costumes ranged from aliens, to “Star Wars” characters, to ancient Egyptians.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
