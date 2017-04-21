Bird lovers help residents fight Verizon cell tower in rural Thurston County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Citizen scientists look up to protect birds from cell tower Pause 1:28 Home school lesson not Humpty Dumpty friendly 1:24 Seahawks may find UWs Budda Baker a good fit 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 1:09 Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 0:22 The Art of the Double Play Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Southeast Thurston County residents and volunteers turn their eyes to the sky to document the birds that move between Lawrence Lake, the Deschutes River and a small unnamed pond that is bustling with wildlife. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com