Two men injured in I-5 crash in Lewis County

Two people were injured in a crash Friday night on northbound Interstate 5 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A white 2011 Kia Soul, driven by a 20-year-old Kalama man, rear-ended a 2017 Peterbuilt semi tractor-trailer near milepost 58.
The Kia’s driver and his 17-year-old male passenger of Woodland were injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.
The semi’s driver, a 58-year-old Spanaway man, was not injured, and was able to drive from the scene.
The Kia was totaled and impounded by the State Patrol.
The crash, which was reported at about 11:45 p.m., is under investigation, and drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor, officials say.
