14 Thurston County student-athletes honored with Nichols awards

Fourteen student athletes will be honored Monday (April 24) at the 21st annual Dick Nichols West Olympia Rotary Awards Luncheon.
Awards will be given to graduating students from seven high schools in the Olympia, Tumwater and North Thurston school districts. Recipients are chosen for their excellence in academics, athletics and community service. Each will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
The award is given in the name of Dick Nichols, long-time sports announcer, former county commissioner and supporter of young people in Thurston County. The ceremony is at noon Monday at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club and is open to the public. Lunch costs $20.
Here are the recipients:
Emma Duff: Duff has a 3.6 grade point average at Black Hills High School. She was Academic All-Conference all four years of high school. She was The Olympian’s girls basketball Player of the Year 2016-2017, All-Conference basketball MVP 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, and The Olympian’s All-Area volleyball second team 2016-2017.
Her volunteer work has included two years of Link Crew and four years with youth basketball tournaments.
She plans to study biology or preveterinary science at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
Christian Williams: Williams has earned a 3.77 GPA at Black Hills, where he served as a student judge in 2016-2017. He was a seven-time Evergreen Conference All-Academic, an Evergreen Conference All-League first team quarterback and South Sound All-Area second team multi-purpose player in 2016. He was a five-time U.S. Judo Federation Academic and participated in the judo federation Junior Olympic Tournament in 2012.
His volunteer work has included Day of Champions and youth football camp coach.
Williams plans to attend Whitworth University in Spokane.
Delani West: West, a Capital High School student with a 3.92 GPA, is a participant in the Running Start program and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Community College Honor Society. She is an Academic All-American and a 2017 DECA school-based enterprises national competitor.
West played varsity girls basketball for four years and served as a Young Lady Cougars basketball coach for two years.
She volunteered with Special Olympics and Capital City Marathon.
West plans to study business at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Gabriel Barnes: Barnes has earned at 3.76 GPA at Capital High School and is an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. He is on the 2016 Transamerica Scholastic Honor Roll by the American Junior Golf Association.
Barnes was a four-time boys varsity golf letter winner and is a top-ranked 2017 boys golf recruit from Washington. He signed to play golf at California State University at Northridge, where he plans to study economics.
Maya Lawson-Rivera: With a 3.49 GPA at North Thurston High School, Lawson-Rivera is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a four-year state competitor in swimming, served as swim team captain in 2015-2016 and was a scholar athlete in 2016.
She served as team leader in the advanced automotive class in 2016-2017 and a student athletic trainer for three years. She volunteered at the Thurston County Food Bank.
She plans to study physical therapy at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Thomas Johnson: Johnson has a 3.99 GPA at North Thurston High School and is a National Honor Society member.
He was a two-time varsity soccer MVP and captain for three years. He ran varsity cross-country, where he was a four-time state championship qualifier, earned second place in the South Sound Conference Championships, and was team MVP and captain.
He plans to study computer science or mathematics at the Air Force Academy.
Carly Becker: An Olympia High School student with a 3.94 GPA, Becker is a National Honor Society member and events coordinator for the 10th through 12th grades.
She played three years of varsity soccer and was first team All-League and first team All-Area in 2016-2017, when she was voted most inspirational.
She plans to study something in the STEM field (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) at the University of Portland.
Jamie Bautista: Bautista has a 4.0 GPA at Olympia High School and is in the top 11 of the Class of 2017. He was a member of the National Honor Society.
He played on the state champion tennis team in 2015 and qualified for state and national tennis tournaments. He was selected for the Pacific Northwest Zonal Team in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
He was given the We Before Me OHS baseball award.
Bautista plans to attend the Air Force Academy or Gonzaga University and study mechanical or civil engineering.
Renee Pickard: A River Ridge High School student who has earned a 3.49 GPA, Pickard has served as student body president and was given the Outstanding Student Leadership Award for North Thurston Public Schools.
The soccer played was given the All-Academic Award and named second team All-Area and second team All-League. She was a four-year varsity letter winner and team captain.
She served as the student representative in choosing River Ridge’s new principal and the new North Thurston superintendent.
Pickard plans to participate in the Army ROTC program at Gonzaga University in Spokane and study dentistry.
Alex Coleman: Coleman earned a 3.13 GPA at River Ridge High School, where he was a two-year Scholar Athlete Award winner.
He was a three-sport athlete, winning 2A State Team Championship in track, making the first team All-League defensive back in football, and being name second team All-League guard in basketball.
He worked as a volunteer wrestling tournament score keeper.
Coleman plans to study architecture or finance at Whitworth University.
Natalie Stark: A Timberline High School student who has earned a 3.98 GPA, Stark has been a Distinguished Scholar for four years, a National Honor Society member for two years and an Academic Achievement Award winner in Spanish. She was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award.
Stark was a three-sport athlete. As a varsity volleyball player, she made the first team All-State, second team All-League, first team All-Area and earned the coaches award. She played four years of varsity basketball, where she received the coaches award. And she played two years of varsity golf, qualifying for the league tournament and winning the coaches award.
She plans to attend Washington State University in Pullman.
Jaelen Bush: Bush earned a 3.91 GPA at Timberline High School, where he made the high school honor roll all four years, as well as the President’s List and Vice President’s List at South Puget Sound Community College, while playing three sports.
In football, he made the first team All-League 3A South Sound Conference, The Olympian’s first team All Area, The News Tribune’s second team All Area and the second team All-League 4A Narrows League.
In basketball, he played varsity all four years and made All-League two years. In soccer, he made The Olympian’s second team All-Area.
Bush plans to study civil engineering at Oregon State.
Brooke Hare: A Tumwater High School student who has earned a 4.0 GPA, she is a National Honor Society member and was named to the Evergreen Conference All-Academic Team. She served as student body president and secretary.
In basketball, she holds records for blocked shots in a career and in a season. In volleyball, she was a two-time state champion and holds a serving-percentage record. She earned three All-League Awards.
Hare plans to study English or literature at the University of Denver or University of Washington and earn a law degree.
Cade Otton: Otton has earned a 3.95 GPA at Tumwater High School, where he was named a Tumwater Scholar.
In football, he was a four-year All Academic Award winner in the Evergreen Conference, team captain for two years, first team All-League tight end, league and team defensive player of the year, All-Area tight end and MVP, All-State tight end and middle linebacker, 2A state MVP, league MVP, team MVP, Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association Athlete of the Week, and recognized for holding the highest GPA in the Class of 2017.
In basketball, he earned the team defend award, was named first team All-League and was a three-year All Academic Award winner for the Evergreen Conference.
Otton plans to study business and sports science at the University of Washington in Seattle.
