March for Science Draws 5,000 to Olympia

Jonah Allard (left), 7, of Olympia, Max Bartlett, 7, Bruce Bartlett, 4, both of Puyallup, dressed as kid scientists during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
An approximate 4,000 to 5,000 supporters of science overflow the Capitol steps during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
SPSCC physics instructor Kathleen Ensenat (left) and Dept. of Ecology worker Kasia Pierzqga, both of Olympia, join approximately 5,000 supporters of science during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Danika Didur-Tate (left), an environmental educator from Olympia, shouts her support from the Capitol steps during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
An approximate 4,000 to 5,000 supporters of science overflow the Capitol steps during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Barbara Burr (from left) of Lacey, Teresa Hornback of Tumwater and Kathy Phillips of Tumwater gather for the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Alexis Sarah of Olympia uses science to get a better view during the March for Science rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Marchers wait for the start of the March for Science on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
A sleepy dog joins the March for Science on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com