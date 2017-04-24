What’s Happening for April 24

Tuesday
Olympia Sweet Adelines: Friends and family night, 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NE, Olympia.
WWI ceremony: More than 1,000 Washingtonians were killed in World War I. They will be remembered with a program in the Legislative Building’s Columbia Room (first floor) at 10:30 a.m., followed by a wreath laying at the Winged Victory Monument on the Capitol grounds.
Tuesday, Saturday
Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Public sails 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for public sails are $65/adults and $35/youth (under 18). Information and tickets: soundexp.org or 360-379-0438, ext. 1.
Thursday
“Midnight in Broad Daylight”: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, speaks 7-9 p.m., Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Prior to the evening lecture, Sakamoto will participate in a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library from 2-3 p.m., 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
Dine Out, Do Good: A portion of your bill will be donated to support those in our community affected by HIV. For a complete list of restaurants, go to visit bit.ly/1rCLUHc.
Celebration of the Species: Come hear the story “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America,” 7:30-8;45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Friday
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. bit.ly/2ppkp6L.
Saturday
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Rummage sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE.
Sunday
Water-wise and native plant Sale: Featuring hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Information: nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, or nativeplantsalvage.org.
Comments