What’s Happening for April 23

Tuesday
Olympia Sweet Adelines: Friends and family night. 7:30 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NE, Olympia.
WWI ceremony: More than 1,000 Washingtonians lost their lives in World War I. They will be honored at the Capitol Dome/Legislative Building’s Columbia Room (1st Floor) at 10:30 a.m., followed by a wreath laying at the Winged Victory Monument on the Capitol grounds.
Tuesday, Saturday
Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours 2-5 p.m. April 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 29. Public sails 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. April 29. Public sails are $65/adults and $35/youths (under 18). soundexp.org, 360-379-0438 x1.
Thursday
Midnight in Broad Daylight: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, will speak. 7-9 p.m. Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library from 2-3 p.m., 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860.
Dine Out, Do Good: A portion of your bill will be donated to support those in our community affected by HIV. Complete list of restaurants at diningoutforlife.com/southsound.
Celebration of the Species: Come hear the story “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America.” 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Friday
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. procession.org/
April 29
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE.
April 30
Water-wise and Native Plant Sale: Featuring hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, nativeplantsalvage.org.
