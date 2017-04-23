Property owners: You have until May 1 to pay those taxes

Thurston County property taxes for the first half of the year are due by Monday, May 1, for those who do not pay the tax as part of their mortgage.
Because April 30 — the usual day property taxes are due — falls on a Sunday, the county will accept payment on May 1 without property owners incurring any late charge, according to the Thurston County Treasurer’s Office.
Here’s how residents can pay the tax:
▪ Online at co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer.
▪ In person at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Olympia, or by using the drop box in the courthouse parking lot there.
▪ By mail, but payments must be postmarked by the due date.
Note to taxpayers: If you pay with a major credit card or Visa debit card — either online or in person — you will be charged a fee. The county charges a 2.35 percent fee for using a credit card and a flat $3.95 fee for a Visa debit card.
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
