In case you missed it...

A story about a 20-year-old Olympia woman who was involved in a serious head-on crash was the most read last week.
1. Olympia woman flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after serious head-on crash: The woman was in critical condition.
2. 10 local schools receive state’s highest honor for academics: Ten schools in Thurston County — including seven in the Olympia School District — have received the Washington Achievement Award.
3. Area house hunters take note: This inventory news won’t make you happy: For-sale home inventories nationwide are at their lowest mark in more than a decade, said federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac.
4. Olympia firefighters capture transformer explosion on video: The Olympia Fire Department responded Monday to reports that a tree caught fire after falling into power lines at Morse-Merryman and Wiggins roads, ultimately causing a small explosion of a power transformer that was captured on video.
5. Object at Thurston County school wasn’t a bomb, but deputies are on-site anyway: A device found Friday at Thurston County’s Pleasant Glade Elementary wasn’t a bomb, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
