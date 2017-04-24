Sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is making a general notification regarding level 2 sex offender, Eric J. Becker, 40, who has registered as a transient in Thurston County.
On March 17, 1993, Becker pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree attempted rape of a child. He was sentenced to 80 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from Becker, at 15, attempting to sexually assault a known four-year-old female.
Becker will be residing in the Thurston County area, and is described as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any questions or concerns in regards to Becker or any other registered sex offender residing in Thurston County, go to co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call the SOR Unit at 360-754-2894.
