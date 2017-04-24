Olympia banquet will honor 19 exceptional women in South Sound

Soroptimist International of Olympia will host the South Sound Exceptional Woman awards banquet May 5 to recognize 19 women who have made a difference through their work in Thurston, Pierce and Lewis counties.
The women come from all sectors of society including law enforcement, government and service organizations. The Olympia Soroptimists are part of an international volunteer nonprofit organization that works to empower women and girls through a number of educational and social programs.
This year’s honorees are Kathy Ausley of Edward Jones (region 65); Sgt. Carla Carter of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office; Tumwater City Council member Joan Cathey; Sandra Christian of Family Support Center of South Sound; Holly Constantine of the Association of the United States Army DuPont/Steilacoom chapter; Leatta Dahlhoff of the Interagency Committee of State Employed Women; Nancy Deakins of Expanding Your Horizons; Jacklyn Feeley of South Sound Womenade; Mary Ferris of Junior League of Olympia; former state Sen. Karen Fraser of the American Association of University Women; Valerie Gerst of the YWCA of Olympia; Stephanie Horn of the Washington State Combined Fund Drive; Flavia Hulsey of Team Red, White and Blue (JBLM chapter); Stephanie Johnson, arts program manager for the City of Olympia; Paige Porter, Zonta of Olympia; Carolyn Prouty, Enterprise for Equity; Gabi Shephard Trautmann, Olympia Cards and Comics; Stephanie Stocker, Women United and United Way of Thurston County; and Jennifer Williamson-Forster, Family Education Support Services.
The banquet begins at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Indian Summer Golf and Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Tickets are $70 and can be bought online at https://ssoundexceptionalwoman.eventsmart.com. To learn more, contact Karen Hall at 206-351-2967 or ssoundexceptionalwomen@gmail.com.
