Feel-good video shows Tumwater principal singing ‘Let It Be’ with second-graders

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Dragon boat teams prepare for Saint Martin's annual festival Pause 1:55 Citizen scientists look up to protect birds from cell tower 1:08 Seahawks draft picks are replacements for aging stars 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 0:35 Announcing Star Wars: The Last Jedi 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jack Arend, principal for Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, joined second-graders for their mini-musical pageant April 20 that paid tribute to the Fab Four. The video shows Arend channeling his inner Paul McCartney as the students contribute background vocals and sway to the music. Arend has been principal at the school for the past 11 years, but had previously taught choir at Tumwater High School for 17 years. DJ Brimer Courtesy