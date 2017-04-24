Feel-good video shows Tumwater principal singing ‘Let It Be’ with second-graders

Local parents are singing their praises for a Tumwater elementary school principal after his rendition of The Beatles classic “Let It Be” has been making the rounds on Facebook.
Jack Arend, principal for Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, joined second-graders for their mini-musical pageant April 20 that paid tribute to the Fab Four.
The video shows Arend channeling his inner Paul McCartney as the students contribute background vocals and sway to the music. Arend has been principal at the school for the past 11 years, but had previously taught choir at Tumwater High School for 17 years.
As Arend explained it, music teacher Marie Williams invited him to sing one of his all-time favorite Beatles tunes with the students. He said the moment was a career highlight.
“It’s such a great song,” said Arend, who praised the timelessness and historic value of The Beatles’ catalog. “Those words right now were just perfect for these kids and the school and the entire community.”
Speaking words of wisdom, Arend said he also embraces the power of arts and music in education.
“It teaches discipline and perseverance. It teaches appreciation,” he said. “When an entire school can embrace that together, it’s pretty special.”
The video was posted last week by Lauren Roberts. Several commenters praised Arend’s voice, his rapport with the students and his impact as an educator.
Check out the performance below:
