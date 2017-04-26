What’s Happening for April 26

Thursday
“Midnight in Broad Daylight”: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, will speak from 7-9 p.m. Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Sakamoto will participate in a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library from 2-3 p.m., 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860.
Dine Out, Do Good: A portion of your bill will be donated to those in our community affected by HIV. Find a complete list of restaurants at bit.ly/1rCLUHc.
Celebration of the Species: Come hear the story “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America.” 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Friday
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. bit.ly/2ppkp6L.
Saturday
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Rummage sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE.
Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Public sails 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for public sails are $65/adults and $35/youths (under 18). Information and tickets: soundexp.org or 360-379-0438, ext. 1.
Sound of the Heartbeat: Holistic Cultivation and Music. 1 p.m. Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave., Ste. 104, Shelton. 360-868-2190.
Sunday
Water-wise and native plant sale: Hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, nativeplantsalvage.org.
May 2
Opening Doors: The public is invited to join Homes First to learn how it puts people in affordable homes. 12:15-1:15 pm. To RSVP and receive the address, please call Marge Price at 360-915-8176.
May 6-7
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides and entertainment. Sunday includes a car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. www.laceyspringfunfair.com.
May 6
Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 NW Thomas, one block off Harrison. Plants, some vegetable starts and limited number of indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan sister community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. TSTSCA@gmail.com.
Racial Justice Summit: Seattle organizer Nikkita Oliver is the keynote speaker. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. $75.
Comments