Man with dementia found safe in Lacey

Update as of 6:47 a.m.: The alert was canceled after Smith was found safe and returned to his family.
Initial post: A 73-year-old man with dementia is missing in Lacey after visiting his daughter in the hospital, according to a Silver Alert issued early Wednesday.
Roy Smith and his wife are in town from Alabama and rented a room at the Quality Inn, 120 College Street Southeast.
On Tuesday night, Smith went alone to see his daughter at St. Peter’s Hospital but never returned to the hotel.
Police said he was last seen just before 10 p.m. at a nearby Shari’s restaurant.
Smith used to live in Lacey and is familiar with the city but suffers from dementia. He has no cell phone and was driving a rented gray Volkswagon Jetta.
He is 6-feet and 270 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a light gray tweed sweater, jeans, tennis shoes and a hat that says “101st Airborne Division.” The hat also has a pin on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
