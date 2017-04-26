Motorcyclist who died in I-5 crash on Tuesday was from Chehalis

A Chehalis man died Tuesday morning after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in Lewis County that resulted in him being struck by another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Michael T. Fields.

About 5 a.m. Tuesday, Fields, and the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck, were northbound on I-5 in Lewis County, one mile south of Centralia. It’s unclear what happened next, the state patrol said in its report.

The result was that Field’s 2012 Harley-Davidson went down and slid across a lane to the shoulder. He bounced off the shoulder and wound up in the lane where he was hit by a Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The state patrol says the driver of the red Silverado fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state patrol at 360-449-7940.

The 64-year-old Phoenix man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.