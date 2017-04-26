No active shooter at middle school in north Mason County; school remains on lockdown

There is no active shooter at Hawkins Middle School in Belfair, Mason County, although the school remains on lockdown, according to various reports.
No injuries had been found, the Mason County Sheriff reported at 12:15 p.m. “We are clearing all buildings,” they said on Twitter.
Kiro 7 and The Kitsap Sun are reporting that the school is on lockdown and that the Mason County Sheriff is on scene.
A student was taken into custody at a high school on the same campus after reports that he had brought a gun to school, according to King 5.
School board director Dinah Espedal Griffey confirmed on Facebook that the student was in custody.
Major law enforcement response headed to N.Mason High/Hawkins Middle school campus in Belfair. We have no confirmed info; will update— KitsapSun (@KitsapSun) April 26, 2017
North Mason School District Superintendent Dana Rosenbach says there is no active shooter on the N.Mason High/Hawkins Middle school campus.— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) April 26, 2017
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments