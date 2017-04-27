Bike rack at Olympia City Hall honors late volunteer Jerry Parker

A new bike rack in front of Olympia City Hall will pay tribute to the late Jerry Parker, a longtime community volunteer who died suddenly last August while on a bicycling trip.
An inscription on the red steel rack sums up the way many people remember him: “Honoring Jerry Parker for his tender heart and fierce intellect.”
Mayor Cheryl Selby will lead a dedication of the bike rack at 3 p.m. Friday to kick off this year’s spring Arts Walk. The rack is near the entrance to City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., where Parker often locked up his bicycle before going inside to work with the Olympia Planning Commission or the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The project was funded by several small donations and was spearheaded by Olympia residents Kim Andresen, Kris Goddard, Kris Tucker and Anna Schlecht. Zeigler’s Welding crafted the actual rack, while the stonework and its inscription were created by Macy and Shane Jewell of Reflections Custom Etching.
Parker was a native of Portland, but spent most of his adult life in Olympia. He was a retired environmental planner who had worked for the Department of Ecology. In the 1960s, he spent two years in Columbia with the Peace Corps.
Those who knew Parker described him as a curious and tireless community advocate. He died Aug. 18, 2016, of a heart attack while riding his bicycle in Badger Pass in Montana. He was 74.
