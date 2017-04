Jack Arend, principal for Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, joined second-graders for their mini-musical pageant April 20 that paid tribute to the Fab Four. The video shows Arend channeling his inner Paul McCartney as the students contribute background vocals and sway to the music. Arend has been principal at the school for the past 11 years, but had previously taught choir at Tumwater High School for 17 years.