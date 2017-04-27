Local

April 27, 2017 7:07 AM

What’s Happening for April 27

Staff report

Thursday

“Midnight in Broad Daylight”: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, speaks. 7-9 p.m. Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Prior to the lecture, Sakamoto will participate in a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library. 2-3 p.m. 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.

Dine Out, Do Good: A portion of your bill will be donated to support those in the community affected by HIV. For a list of restaurants, see bit.ly/1rCLUHc.

Celebration of the Species: Come hear the story “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America.” 7:30-8;45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.

Friday

Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. bit.ly/2ppkp6L.

Saturday

Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE.

Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Public sails: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for public sails are $65 for adults, $35 under 18. Information and tickets: soundexp.org or 360-379-0438, Ext. 1.

Sound of the Heartbeat: Holistic Cultivation and Music. 1 p.m., at Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave. Ste. 104, Shelton. Information: 360-868-2190

Sunday

Water-wise and native plant Sale: Featuring hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Information: nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, or nativeplantsalvage.org.

May 2

Opening Doors: Join Homes First to look at how it puts people in affordable homes, 12:15-1:15 pm. For RSVP and the address, call Marge Price at 360-915-8176

May 6-7

Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides and entertainment. Sunday includes a car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: laceyspringfunfair.com.

May 6

Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan Sister Community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW., Olympia. Information: TSTSCA@gmail.com

Racial Justice Summit: Seattle organizer Nikkita Oliver is the keynote speaker. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School

Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 0:49

Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School
News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:05

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:16

Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos