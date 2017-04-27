What’s Happening for April 27

Thursday
“Midnight in Broad Daylight”: Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, speaks. 7-9 p.m. Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Prior to the lecture, Sakamoto will participate in a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library. 2-3 p.m. 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860.
Dine Out, Do Good: A portion of your bill will be donated to support those in the community affected by HIV. For a list of restaurants, see bit.ly/1rCLUHc.
Celebration of the Species: Come hear the story “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America.” 7:30-8;45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Friday
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. bit.ly/2ppkp6L.
Saturday
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Rummage sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE.
Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Public sails: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for public sails are $65 for adults, $35 under 18. Information and tickets: soundexp.org or 360-379-0438, Ext. 1.
Sound of the Heartbeat: Holistic Cultivation and Music. 1 p.m., at Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave. Ste. 104, Shelton. Information: 360-868-2190
Sunday
Water-wise and native plant Sale: Featuring hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Information: nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, or nativeplantsalvage.org.
May 2
Opening Doors: Join Homes First to look at how it puts people in affordable homes, 12:15-1:15 pm. For RSVP and the address, call Marge Price at 360-915-8176
May 6-7
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides and entertainment. Sunday includes a car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: laceyspringfunfair.com.
May 6
Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan Sister Community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW., Olympia. Information: TSTSCA@gmail.com
Racial Justice Summit: Seattle organizer Nikkita Oliver is the keynote speaker. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.
