It started with an argument over a pool game, ended with SWAT

The Thurston County SWAT team assisted Olympia Police on Friday morning during the arrest of a suspect in a bar fight that occurred about a month ago.
Olympia Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower said the 35-year-old man allegedly broke another man’s jaw after they “had a dispute of the rules and dynamics” of a pool game.
“Maybe the victim won the game,” Lower said.
Both men left the bar, and the victim later reported the assault. Olympia Police were able to identify the suspect, and during the course of their investigation learned that he was associated with a white supremacist group, Lower said.
Since the group’s members are known for violence during arrests, police asked Thurston County to send a SWAT team to the home near Eastside and 12th Avenue for assistance, Lower said.
The suspect went peacefully, and was booked for investigation of assault into the Thurston County Accountability and Restitution Center, Lower said. The dispute over the pool game was not racially motivated or related to a hate crime, he added.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments