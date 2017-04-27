Olympia woman involved in serious head-on crash dies

A 20-year-old Olympia woman who was involved in a serious head-on crash on Easter Sunday has died, according to a spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The woman died on Wednesday, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.
The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Easter Sunday at Johnson Point Road Northeast and Hawks Prairie Road Northeast. The crash tore her vehicle in half. An Olympia couple in their 70s was in the other vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
The 20-year-old Olympia woman was driving southbound on Johnson Point Road, while the couple was northbound.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carla Carter said Thursday that the woman apparently drove too quickly around a corner and then veered into the other lane before crashing into the oncoming vehicle.
The woman was flown to Harborview where she had been in critical condition.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments