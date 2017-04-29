Dr. Wood: A new resource for safer ways to deal with pests and other garden problems

Spring has sprung, and as the weather begins to brighten up, you might begin to consider your garden and yard. Maybe this is the year you plant your own veggies and bump up on those important vitamins and minerals, or maybe there are some flowers you’ve been imagining outside your kitchen window.
Whatever your plans, Thurston County Public Health & Social Services has a new web site that can help. Grow Smart, Grow Safe is a user-friendly site that walks you through your options for choosing safer gardening practices and pesticide products. There’s a printable Natural Yard Care Booklet, and information on choosing the right soil amendments and fertilizers. You can look up natural and chemical pest control options for animal and insect pests, as well as explore choices for controlling moss, plant diseases, weeds — even slugs or snails.
The first step to dealing with any problem is understanding it, and Grow Smart, Grow Safe gives you resources to identify the specific problem, so you can find a solution. There’s even a link to the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program to help connect you to local master gardeners. It’s free to talk to these experts for their advice on gardening, as well as getting their assistance with identifying (and getting rid of) that pesky weed or bug. Identifying the problem correctly should guide your choice about solutions.
When it comes to insecticides, herbicides and other pesticides, it’s important to choose the least-toxic product — something that will solve your problem, but have the least impact on the health of your yard and garden, as well as on the community around you. Grow Smart, Grow Safe lets you look up products by name to see how safe they are, using simple categories (green for low hazard, yellow for moderate hazard, red for high hazard). You can also search by active ingredient, or by pest, to get a broader picture.
Not sure how to read that complicated label on a product? No problem. You can learn how to read a pesticide label in the Pesticide How To section. There’s even a clickable map to show you where you can safely dispose of unwanted pesticides and herbicides throughout Washington state.
Whatever your spring gardening plans might be, Thurston County Health Department wants to help you make the safest and healthiest choices for you and your family. This website is a great resource, and one that we’re proud to share with the Thurston County community. Get started at growsmartgrowsafe.org/
