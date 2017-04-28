What’s Happening for April 28

Friday
Luminary Procession: 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, ahead of Procession of the Species the next day. bit.ly/2ppkp6L.
Saturday
Procession of the Species: The annual celebration of the elements, 4:30 p.m. in downtown Olympia.
Rummage sale: 9 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE.
Adventuress: Puget Sound’s official Environmental Tall Ship will visit Olympia for dockside tours and public sales. Tours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. . Public sails: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. . Tickets for public sails are $65 for adults, $35 under 18. Information and tickets: soundexp.org or 360-379-0438, Ext. 1.
Sound of the Heartbeat: Holistic Cultivation and Music. 1 p.m., at Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave. Ste. 104, Shelton. 360-868-2190.
Sunday
Water-wise and native plant Sale: Featuring hard-to-find specialty native and water-wise perennial flowers, ferns, small shrubs and rain garden plants by the Native Plant Salvage Foundation. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 5033 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com, 360-867-2167, nativeplantsalvage.org.
May 2
Opening Doors: Join Homes First to look at how it puts people in affordable homes, 12:15-1:15 pm. To RSVP and get the address, call Marge Price at 360-915-8176.
May 4:
Entertainment Explosion: The group of seniors ages 52-88, will present a free concert 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Olympia Farmers Market. 50 songs from the ’40 to the ’70s.
May 6-7
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides and entertainment. Sunday includes a car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. laceyspringfunfair.com.
May 6
Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan Sister Community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW, Olympia. TSTSCA@gmail.com.
Racial Justice Summit: Seattle organizer Nikkita Oliver is the keynote speaker. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.
May 10
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, the founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States and Chelsie Gallagher with Seattle Children's Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4- 5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, across from the Capitol.
May 12-14
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere recreates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
May 13
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. Admission is $3 plus $1 Swede Day button(available at door) and includes strawberry shortcake and entertainment. SwedeHall.com.
