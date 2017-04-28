Generator replacement to cause delays near Capitol Lake Dam

Olympia drivers can expect intermittent delays May 2 on Deschutes Parkway and Fifth Avenue as the state replaces a generator on the Capitol Lake Dam.
The generator provides emergency power for dam operations, according to the state Department of Enterprise Services. The current generator has reached the end of its useful life, and will be sent to the state surplus program.
Work will begin at 9 a.m., and the Washington State Patrol will assist with traffic control.
The dam was built between 1949 and 1951 to create the 260-acre Capitol Lake. The dam has an 82-foot opening that controls the lake’s water level.
It’s at the center of a long-running debate about whether the lake should be allowed to revert to a saltwater estuary.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
